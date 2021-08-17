Mumbai, August 17: In a shocking incident, two men were allegedly assaulted by six accused in Mumbai on Thursday, as per reports. One of the victim scummed to injuries on Sunday. Reports inform that the police have arrested five accused in the matter and one is still on run. The two victim, identified as Armaan Khan and Asif Shaikh , were reportedly beaten up by hockey sticks, choppers and sickle by one Abhi Pawar, his parents and three friends over previous enmity with Khan. Mumbai Shocker: Rape Survivor Attacked with Acid in Andheri, Threatened to Withdraw Complaint.

According to reports, Khan and Shaikh were at Malad area of the city on Thursday when Pawar and his parents spotted them and hurled abuses at the duo. When Khan confronted them, Pawar called up his three friends. Following which the six accused starting assaulting both the victims. Khan was hit in his stomach, shoulders and hands, while Shaikh sustained injuries in his head, reported the Hindustan Times. Mumbai Shocker: Two Women Hack Neighbour to Death With Hardware Tool in Chembur Over Previous Enmity, Arrested.

The victims were rushed to a private hospital and were reportedly admitted to the ICU. While undergoing the treatment, Khan succumbed to injuries on Sunday. The Dindoshi police has arrested five of the accused while the sixth is on the run. Hindustan Times quoted a Dindoshi police officer saying, "We are on the lookout for the sixth, who is absconding." The accused have been arrested on charged of murder and attempt to murder.

