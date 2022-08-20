Mandi, August 20: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 52-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man from her neighbourhood on Wednesday, reported the Tribune.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the man approached her when she was changing her clothes after taking a bath. The accused, upon finding her alone, sexually assaulted her. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 65-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered in Palnadu, Probe On.

As per the reports, the accused was arrested by the cops. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2022 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).