Mumbai, December 23: A man who has been booked for sexually assaulting his minor daughter was denied anticipatory bail by a special POCSO court. As per reports, the accused, a senior executive of a telecommunication company has bee accused of sexually abusing his nine-year-old daughter. The man was boked after his wife filed a complaint against him. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

According to reports, the incident came to light when the accused's wife lodged a complaint against him. In her complaint, the woman claimed that the accused would call their daughter into his room before locking the door and sexually abusing their child. The complainant also said that since August, her daughters behaviour changed as she appeared quiet and frightened.

"She was scared to take her things from the cupboard as she had to cross the room with her father to go to that room," the mother alleged, reports the Hindustan Times. The woman also said that every time her daughter used to come out crying every time she visited her father’s room.

Two months later in October, when the mother asked her daughter, she narrated the entire incident. The girl told her mother that since the last three months her father used to touch her inappropriately by calling her into the room. The woman also said that her daughter had threatened to jump from the terrace if she revealed the incidents to anyone.

However, the accused claimed that his wife had filed a false case against him as she did not want him to expose her extra-marital affair. He also told the court that his wife had filed several fake complaints including dowry, case about unnatural sex, and domestic violence. The accused also informed the court that his wife had Rs 5 crore alimony in order to give him a divorce. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

The court rejected the accused's defence. "There is indeed a matrimonial dispute between the complainant and the accused but the complainant has specifically stated that since August 2022 the victim was in a disturbed condition. Though repeatedly asked, the victim had not stated anything. In October, the victim disclosed the fact that the accused, her father, used to call her. The wife in her complaint stated that her mother and caretaker also told her about the behaviour of the victim. That means other witnesses are independent witnesses," the court observed.

