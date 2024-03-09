Mumbai, March 9: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in the city. Police officials said that the accused allegedly brought the minor girl who was playing with her friends, to his room in a chawl and raped her. An officer said that the accused lives in the victim's neighbourhood. The alleged incident occurred on February 22.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the rape incident took place when the 13-year-old girl was playing with her friends and her 40-year-old mother was out at work. An officer said that the accused allegedly took the minor girl to his room and raped her. The officer also said that the accused also threatened the victim. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kidnapped, Tortured With Cigarette Burns by Seven Friends in Vashi for Rs 50,000 Extortion.

As per the reports, the accused threatened to kill the minor girl if she told anyone about the incident. Speaking about the incident, Shashikant Jagdale, senior inspector of Kurar police station, said that the victim was scared and did not tell anyone about the incident. The incident came to light two weeks later when the minor girl narrated the incident to her mother.

The victim told her mother about the incident after she experienced some health issues. Post this, the victim's family approached the Kurar police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on the victim's mother's complaint, the police arrested the accused on Thursday evening, March 7. Mumbai Shocker: Man Takes Minor Daughter to Police Over Phone Addiction, She Accuses Him of Rape.

The accused has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

