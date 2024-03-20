Thane, March 20: Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly killing his son-in-law due to domestic discord in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The body of the 38-year-old victim was recovered from the Bhatsa river on March 1 following which a case of accidental death was initially registered, Kulgaon's assistant police inspector Govind Patil said.

However, during an investigation following a complaint by the victim's brother, the police got to know that the deceased used to have frequent quarrels with his wife to which the woman's father had objected. The deceased's father-in-law had also unsuccessfully tried to intervene to resolve the issues between the couple. Thane Shocker: 53-Year-Old School Teacher Molests Class 9 Student Multiple Times Since January, Arrested.

On the night of February 29, the accused took his son-in-law to a bridge over the Bhatsa river on Kulgaon-Murbad road in Moryacha Pada village and allegedly pushed him from there into the water body, the official said. The victim's head hit a large stone in the river and the impact led to his immediate death, he said. Thane Shocker: Towing Employees Attacked With Knives For Hauling Two-Wheeler Outside Mumbra Railway Station, FIR Registered; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The body was later recovered and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. Following the investigation based on the complaint, the police registered a case of murder and arrested the accused on Tuesday, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)