Mumbai, June 5: A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl when she was walking her dog on Thursday night in Borivali East. The accused had also assaulted the minor's mother on the same night, reported Mid Day.

The accused has been identified as Saurabh Suresh Samant (39), he runs a coaching centre in Borivali East. The minor was out with her pet dog on Thursday night when stray dogs started to hound her. Since the girl’s mother and her female guest were also out after having dinner, the duo jumped to the rescue and tried to scare the stray dogs away. But the accused, who was feeding the stray dogs, got into a heated argument with both the women and soon, the verbal dispute led to an assault, said police.

Reportedly, when the minor saw that her mother was being assaulted by a man, she tried to help, but the man molested her and pushed her away. The accused further molested the female guest. Maharashtra Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Molests 2 Minor Girls in Pune; Arrested.

As per the reports, when the women were at police station to file a complaints, the accused had come to their house with his friends. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. The accused has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway, said police.

