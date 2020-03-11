Mumbai Man Bites Off Private Bus Driver's Ear After He Refused to Give Him Holi Tip

Money (Representational Image) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, March 11: In a shocking incident, a water valve operator from Thane allegedly bit off a private bus driver's ear after he refused to give him a tip on the occasion of Holi 2020. According to a Times of India report, the accused and his accomplice were arrested, while the victim was admitted to the hospital. The two operators clean parked buses in Gandhi Nagar locality.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been reported. Around two years back in Delhi, a drunk man allegedly bit off a piece of another man's ear and swallowed it after a heated argument. In another incident, two men allegedly got into an argument over taking excess water from the local tap. One bit off the other's ear in a fit of rage, and spat it out immediately, thus scaring the others, who were standing in the line. Lucknow: Denied Free 'Paan', Youth Bites Man's Ear, Lips in Alambagh.

Last year another news came to the front where youth in Lucknow bit the left ear and the lower lip of a paan vendor in the state capital's Alambagh area when the latter refused to give him ‘paan without paying money.