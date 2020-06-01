Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Are Expecting Their First Child Together! Did Fans Guess Latter’s Pregnancy 11 Weeks Ago? (Read Comments)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On May 31, Hardik Pandya and his fiancée Natasa Stankovic took everyone by surprise. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together and since then congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the lovely couple. Hardik shared a lovely picture in which Natasa could be seen flaunting her baby bump. But you’d be amazed to know that some fans of the fans had guessed about Natasa’s pregnancy almost 11 weeks ago. How did they guess? Read further to know more. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy With First Child; Did The Couple Get Married In Lockdown?

On the occasion of Holi this year, which was on March 10, celebs across industries had posted lovely family pictures and wished their fans. Even Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had shared a few family pictures and extended heartfelt greetings to their fans on the auspicious occasion. The couple was seen dressed in white, in traditional attires. Hardik’s fiancée looked stunning in a white, loosely fitted churidhar that she teamed up with a pink coloured dupatta. It was after seeing this picture that some of the fans guessed that she might be pregnant. Her posture and the loose garment made these fans doubt if she is expecting. Take a look at some of the comments shared by fans. Natasa Stankovic Pregnant With Hardik Pandya's First Child, Ex-Boyfriend Aly Goni Congratulates The Couple On Hearing Good News! (View Post).

The Pics That Natasa Stankovic Had Shared On Holi 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

This Fan Had Commented 11 Weeks Ago And Happy That Her Prediction Turned Right

Another Fan’s Guess

One More Fan Had A Doubt If Natasa Stankovic Was Pregnant

The ones who had guessed it then must surely be happy that their predictions turned out to be right! Hardik Pandya had earlier surprised his fans about his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on January 1, 2020! We once again extend heartiest congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!