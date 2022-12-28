Mumbai, December 28: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly molesting four children. As per reports, the accused sexually assaulted three minor girls and a minor boy. Police officials from Antop Hill said that the accused lured minor girls to his house on pretext of giving them sweets.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused targeted minor girls below 7 years of age. An officer said that the accused works as a construction labourer. Speaking about the incident, a police officer said, "He showed them obscene videos before allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girls and a boy." Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

The officer also said that the accused sexually assaulted three 7-year-old girls and a three-and-half-year-old boy. The incident came to light after a case was filed against the accused on Sunday.

"We have arrested the accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)," the police officer added. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

Cops also said that the accused has threatened the minor girls and boy to not disclose the incident to anyone or else he would beat them. However, the family members of the victims learned about the incident, post which they approached the police. They filed a case against him following which he was arrested. "We have got his police custody and will question him further," said the officer.

