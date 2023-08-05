Mumbai, August 5: The Powai police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his former girlfriend for calling off their wedding. The victim is said to be a minor girl. Police officials said that the victim, a first-year college student reportedly suffered injuries on her stomach and thigh in the incident. The accused stabbed his ex-girlfriend two times in broad daylight on a road in the city.

An officer said that the accused took the step as his former girlfriend cancelled their wedding. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Abed Abdul Shaikh. Cops said that the MIDC police arrested Shaikh within three hours of the incident taking place. An officer privy to the case said that the minor girl had broken up her relationship with Shaikh and was about to turn 18 in two months. Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped, Threatened With Shraddha Walkar-Like Murder by Boyfriend, Accused Absconding.

When Shaikh learned that his wedding was cancelled, he called his fiancée to know the issue, which is when she broke up with him. Later, Shaikh asked his partner to meet him at Marol bus depot. There an argument broke out between the two and the victim told Shaikh that she did not want to marry him. Soon after his partner refused to marry him, Shaikh removed a knife and started stabbing her in broad daylight.

Eyewitnesses told cops that the incident took place on the Marol Maroshi Road. After stabbing his girlfriend, Shaikh fled from the spot. "The eyewitnesses informed us about the stabbing after which we reached the spot and the girl was taken to a hospital, where she is said to be in critical condition," a police officer said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Steals Car Parts To Pay for Girlfriend's Shopping Expenses; Arrested.

Soon, cops launched a manhunt and traced the accused within three hours of the incident. Shaikh has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

