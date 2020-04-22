Mumbai Shocker: Murder Accused Out on Bail Stabs Two Brothers to Death Over Bike Parking in Sewri

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Stux/Pixabay)

Mumbai, April 22: In a shocking incident, a murder accused out on bail stabbed two brothers to death and seriously injured their 16-year-old sibling after a fight between two families over parking a bike. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place in Sewree late on Monday. While one of the brothers died on the spot, the other two were rushed to KEM hospital. The 19-year-old brother Sahil succumbed to his injuries and the younger one is in the ICU.

The prime suspect in this case and his family have been arrested on the charges of murder and for issuing threats. The two families have been locked in tussle recently. On Monday, Shahid went to buy essentials for his family and on returning, he parked his bike near the open space close to the railway station. Delhi Shocker: 40-Year-Man Stabbed to Death In Front of His Family For Complaining Against People Drinking on Rooftop; Horrific Incident Caught on Video.

This led to an argument and it snowballed into a bigger fight when the accused Kaim's sister came and kicked the bike. He came and stabbed Shahid from behind, and on seeing this, his two brothers rushed to save him. They too were stabbed.