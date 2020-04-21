Delhi Shocker: 40-Year-Man Stabbed to Death In Front of His Family For Complaining Against People Drinking on Rooftop; Horrific Incident Caught on Video

Man stabbed to death in Delhi (Photo Credits: Youtube screengrab)

Delhi, April 21: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-man was stabbed to death after he informed the owner of a house about some people drinking on the rooftop in the Patel Nagar area. The victim informed the owner about a group of people who were drinking alcohol on the rooftop in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday last week.

On Monday, in order to seek revenge, the six accused, aged between 16 and 20, came armed with sticks, rod and knife. They killed the man right in front of his family, according to a Times of India report. The horrific video was caught on camera and is being widely shared on social media. Mumbai: Zomato Delivery Guy Stabbed to Death by Two, Accused Arrested.

The incident took place at 4.45 pm Monday in Patel Nagar and was caught on CCTV. The victim, Krishna Shah, owner of a plastic moulding factory in Inderlok, was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. Doctors highlighted that he died due to excessive blood loss.

In a similar incident, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly after he resisted a snatching bid in south Delhi's Defence Colony. The man, Shyam Bodh Sah, a resident of Greater Kailash, worked in a restaurant. The incident took place when he was going home on his cycle after work.