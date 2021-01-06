Navi Mumbai, January 6: Government Railway Police and Malwani Police averted two suicides in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai recently. A 22-year-old woman had come on the tracks in a tunnel near CBD railway station to jump before a moving local train. This happened around 11 am on January 3. A motorman noticed the woman on the parallel track and informed the station master of CBD over the phone, TOI reported.

The station master informed about the girl to Panvel GRP head constable Jagdale and constable Bangar. They forwarded the message to PSI Badale and constables Fadtare and Kamse. Before a local train runs over the woman, all four reached the spot and evacuate her from the tunnel. In the second unrelated incident, the Malwani Police stopped a 23-year-old woman from committing suicide. 2 Mumbai Teachers Get 15 Days in Jail & Fine as Punishment For 'Attempt to Suicide' by Sessions Court.

According to the TOI report, the woman reached the Aksa beach to commit suicide. Prior to her arrival at the Aksa beach, she had told a friend about her plans. Her friend informed the police and she was later rescued.

