Mumbai, June 28: With the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai going down due to inadequate rainfall in their catchment areas, the city civic body has decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut here starting from Saturday, officials said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also appealed to citizens to save water and use it judiciously. The southwest monsoon covered Mumbai on Sunday, its entry into the financial capital being two weeks. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Commissioner Approves 10% Cut in Supply From July 1 as Water Levels in Lakes Drop to 6.97% Despite Moderate Rainfall.

Chahal told PTI on Wednesday that the BMC has decided to implement 10 water cut in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about seven per cent. Mumbai Fears Water Cut as Water Levels in Seven Lakes Dip Below 25%, BMC Monitoring Situation.

Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Commissioner Approves 10% Cut From July 1 As Lake Levels Drop To 6.97%

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. According to a BMC report, the seven lakes had 7.26 per cent stock at 6 am on Wednesday. On the same day in 2022 and 2021, the lakes had 9.04 per cent and 16.44 per cent water stock respectively, as per the report.