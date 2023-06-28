Mumbai, June 28: Mumbai residents may see a 10% water reduction starting in July due to the catchment's modest rainfall. I S Chahal, the head of the BMC, told TOI that he had authorised the 10% water cut that the hydraulic department had suggested. Starting on Wednesday, Cidco will limit its supply by 15% in some locations.

The seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai had 6.97% of the 14 lakh million litres of stock needed for a year, excluding the reserve, on hand on Tuesday morning. Tuesday saw some mild rain in Mumbai. A yellow signal has been issued for Wednesday, signifying sporadic areas of heavy rainfall. Mumbai Fears Water Cut as Water Levels in Seven Lakes Dip Below 25%, BMC Monitoring Situation.

In the nine hours leading up to 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, when the city was under an orange alert, IMD's Colaba weather station recorded 11mm, while IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 31mm. Thane and Navi Mumbai both received 70.4mm of rain over the same time period.

The monsoon season finally began over Mumbai on Sunday after a two-week delay. Since that time, the city has received 344mm, leaving a 25% rainfall deficit for the month of June. 526.3 mm of rain is needed on average in June. Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply to Remain Disrupted in Parts of Kurla Due to Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

According to an IMD official, the North Chhattisgarh and the surrounding area are now under a low-pressure system. In three days, it is quite likely to travel towards northwest Madhya Pradesh from the west. A cyclonic circulation is present over the south Gujarat coast and its surrounding area at middle tropospheric levels as well as an off-shore trough that extends from the south Gujarat coast to the Kerala coast at mean sea level.

