Mumbai, February 15: A 37-year-old woman stabbed in Parel area of Mumbai on Sunday died while undergoing treatment early Monday morning, police said.

Govandi-resident Kavita Kamble was stabbed in the stomach allegedly by one Rajesh Kale, an official said.

"Kamble is a temporary worker with KEM Hospital. Kale followed her to the hospital on Sunday and then stabbed her. The two were known to each other earlier. Kale, who was pinned down by passersby, has been charged with murder," said Senior Inspector Vinod Kamble of Bhoiwada police station.