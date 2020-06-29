Mumbai witnessed massive traffic jams today, June 29, as the police created multiple checkpoints to strictly enforce the 2-km-radius travel restriction applicable for all. Many people were seen on the streets. Several even took to Twitter displaying the ordeal Mumbaikars were facing during the pandemic. From Western Express Highway, to Vashi to Sion and others, heavy traffic was witnessed by travellers. To beat the chaos on the road, some even shared funny memes and jokes on Twitter, battling the rising tension among individuals about the further spread of coronavirus. #MumbaiTraffic is hence trending on the microblogging platform since morning today, as videos are coming in displaying the crowded streets after cops enforced 2km-rule.

The Mumbai Police had earlier prohibited people from venturing 2 km away from their houses unless they are to attend work or any medical emergency. The reason for this stringent measure in place was undertaken because of the fact that citizens in the city were spotted overcrowding at the beaches and markets, often disrupting the social distancing protocols. Mumbai Police Goes Witty With 'We Know a Spot' Trend To Warn Mumbaikars That 'Your Car Will be Seized If You Move Beyond 2 Km Radius of Your Homes'.

Post the 2-km-rule; people were seen facing heavy traffic on the roads. It seems like no places were spared from the increase in traffic. Along with the pictures and videos of Mumbai traffic, many also poked fun at how Mumbaikars took the 2-km rules way too ‘seriously,’ causing heavy traffic on the road.

Watch Videos:

Heavy Traffic Across the City!

Look at the Traffic!

Western Express Highway!

People React With Memes and Jokes

#MumbaiTraffic People to Google maps, to avoid traffic pic.twitter.com/nnYd1nn98w — Mahendra Jadav (@MahendraJadav_) June 29, 2020

Coronavirus Be Like!

How Many of You!

Me after taking a long nap#MumbaiTraffic pic.twitter.com/1dl2MpgYkU — Vikas Marwaha - Blogger (@vm2105) June 29, 2020

Yes, People, We Are At Lockdown

Anyone who has travelled within the city today, can vouch for the terrible traffic. The new 2-km rule also could not stop or contain the chaos on the streets. During the situation, it is only natural for netizens to express their thoughts with the help of memes to lighten their mood. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has extended lockdown till July 31, 2020.

