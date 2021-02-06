Bhopal, February 6: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday, was not released from jail in Madhya Pradesh today. According to reports, Munawar Faruqui, was not released on Saturday as the jail authorities did not receive orders from the top court. Meanwhile, jail authorities said that they were waiting for directions from Uttar Pradesh court in Prayagraj case.

"He has been granted bail in the Madhya Pradesh case. The orders of the relevant court have been received. However, there is no bail in Prayagraj case. We have a production warrant that has to be presented in the Prayagraj court by February 18. There is no official communication on the Prayagraj warrant," reported India Today quoting jail authorities. Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Bail Plea, Says Promoting Harmony Everyone’s Duty.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also questioned the authorities for not releasing the stand-up comedian. In one of his tweets, Chidambaram said, "Why has Munawar Faruqui not been released from jail despite an order of interim bail granted by the Supreme Court yesterday morning?" In another tweet, the Congress leader took a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Munawar Faruqui Case: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to the Comedian Over 'Vague Allegations', Stays UP Police's Production Warrant Against Him.

Chidambaram tweeted, "It is nearly 30 hours since the order was passed. Yet, the order is being undermined by the MP police and jail authorities. Is all this happening with or without the knowledge of the MP Chief Minister?"

Tweets by P Chidambaram:

Why has Munawar Faruqui not been released from jail despite an order of interim bail granted by the Supreme Court yesterday morning? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 6, 2021

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Faruqui who was arrested on January 1 by Madhya Pradesh Police for allegedly insulting religious sentiments of Hindus. The top court acknowledged the stand-up comedian argument that the allegations levied against him were vague. The apex court observed his arrest did not follow not procedure under section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Court.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2021 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).