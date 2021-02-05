New Delhi, February 5: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui who was arrested on January 1 by Madhya Pradesh Police for alledgely insulting religious sentiments, and acknowledged Faruqui's argument that the allegations levied against him were vague. The apex court observed his arrest did not follow not procedure under section 41 of Criminal Procedure Court.

The bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice BR Gavai has also stayed the production warrant against him by the UP Police. It has also issued a notice to the Shivraj Singh Chauhan's government in MP in this regard.Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had denied bail to Faruqui and said that the state must ensure society's coexistence is not polluted by 'negative forces.'Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Bail Plea, Says Promoting Harmony Everyone’s Duty.

During the hearing in High Court, Faruiqui's lawyer has asserted in that there was no video or material to prove that the comedian made any comment to hurt Hindu deities during his show, as alleged in the case filed against him. Munawar Faruqui Bail Plea: Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court Reserves Order, Says 'Such People Should Not be Spared.'

However, Justice Rohit Arya of Madhya Pradesh High Court had said, "regard being had to the material seized and the statements of the witnesses and that the investigation is in progress, no case is made out for grant of bail."

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui along with four others were arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police January 1 following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaur, chief of Hindutva organisation Hind Rakshak Sangathan, that objectionable remarks were made by him and others about Hindu deities during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).