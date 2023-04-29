Moradabad, April 29: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. A 25-year-old fashion designer, on Saturday, died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Muskan Narang. She was found hanging in her room by her parents. Muskan Narang was a resident of Civil Lines of Ram Ganga Coloney of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The police have sent Muskan Narang's body for post-mortem.

According to her parents, Muskan had returned home from Mumbai on Holi and had been behaving strangely ever since. Her suicide has left them in shock and grief. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Stops Her from Going to Beauty Parlour in Indore.

Muskan’s father said that they all had dinner together the previous night. After that, she went to sleep in the room. On Friday morning, when Muskan did not come out of the room, the family members kept calling Muskaan from outside the room for a long time. When no answer was received, the relatives peeped inside through the window due to apprehension and found Muskaan's dead body hanging from the ceiling fan. Maharashtra: Woman Booked for Abetment After Jobless Boyfriend Dies By Suicide in Palghar.

Last Instagram Video of Muskan

Police have also come to know that hours before her death Muskan had uploaded a video on her Instagram account where she mentioned that it is her last video. She also said that people were questioning her self-confidence even though she had it in abundance. She further added that whatever she is going to do, it is her choice, and nobody is to blame.

Police have not received any suicide note. Muskan was the eldest among three sisters and a brother. She did fashion designing course in Delhi and after that she started working as a fashion designer in a company in Mumbai. Police said that further investigation into the incident is underway.

