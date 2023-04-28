Palghar, April 28: A 23-year-old woman has been booked for abetment of suicide after the man she was in a relationship with ended his life recently in Palghar in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Failing in Intermediate Exams, Nine Students Die by Suicide in Separate Incidents.

The man, also 23, had lost his job as a ward boy and his joblessness used to cause frequent quarrels between the couple, the Achole police station official said.

"After one such fight on April 15, the man hanged himself from the ceiling of his house. The woman, who knew him for the past seven to eight years, has been booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of his mother," the official said.

