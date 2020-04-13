MV Rajasekharan Dies at 91: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Veteran Congress Leader

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, April 13: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of former Union Minister M.V. Rajasekharan and said that he was an expert on rural development.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "I'm sorry to hear about the passing of M V Rajasekharan ji, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister. An expert on rural development, his contribution to Karnataka and the nation was immense. My condolences to his family and supporters at this time of grief."

Rajasekharan passed away on Monday at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 91. Rajasekharan, a veteran Congress leader, was ailing from old-age-related diseases. He is survived by his wife Girija Rajasekharan, two sons and two daughters.

An agriculturist and rural development consultant, the Congress leader was born on September 12, 1928, at Maralavadi in Ramanagara district