New Delhi, December 22: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University through video conferencing. While addressing the function, PM Modi praised the diversity within the university, calling AMU a 'Mini India.' "People tell me that the AMU campus is like a city in itself. We see a Mini India among different departments, dozens of hostels, thousands of teachers & professors. The diversity which we see here is not only the strength of this university but also of the entire nation," said Modi. PM Narendra Modi to Address Aligarh Muslim University's Centenary Celebrations on December 22.

He added that every citizen of India is assured of its fundamental and constitutional rights. Modi said," The country is marching forward on the path where every citizen would get the benefits of development happening in the country without any discrimination. The country is on the path where every citizen should rest assured about their constitutional rights & their future." ASSCHOM Foundation Week 2020: Key Takeaways From PM Narendra Modi's Keynote Address; Ratan Tata Receives 'ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award.'

PM Narendra Modi Releases Postal Stamp Via Conferencing at AMU's Centenary Celebration

PM Narendra Modi releases postal stamp via video conferencing as part of centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) https://t.co/HALhsFsrvB pic.twitter.com/xv2d2ip5IP — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Following the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' the country is on the path of discrimination-free development, said PM Modi. "Country is on the path where no citizen would be left behind because of their religion & everyone would get equal opportunities so that everyone can fulfill their dreams," he said.

PM Modi said, "We must not forget this power of diversity, nor let it get weakened. We should work together to ensure that spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' grows stronger day by day in the campus of Aligarh Muslim University." Adding, "History of education attached to AMU buildings is India's valuable heritage. I often meet AMU alumni during my foreign visits, who very proudly say that they've studied from AMU."

He also appreciated the efforts of the University in COVID-19 outbreak. Modi said, "the way AMU helped society during COVID-19 pandemic is phenomenal. Conducting free tests, making isolation wards, creating plasma banks & contributing to PM Cares Fund, all this shows the seriousness of fulfilling your obligations towards society."

