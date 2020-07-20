New Delhi, July 20: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border face off issue saying he fabricated a "fake" strongman image to come to power and now his biggest strength is "India's biggest weakness".

"Prime Minister fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet attaching his second video of the series. PM Narendra Modi is Worried About His Fake Strongman Image And Not Chinese, Says Rahul Gandhi in Video Message.

PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India’s biggest weakness. pic.twitter.com/ifAplkFpVv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2020

Rahul Gandhi said, it is not "simply" a border issue.

"The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don't do anything without thinking about its strategies. In their mind they have mapped out a world and they are trying to shape the world. That's the scale of what they are doing, what is Gwadar is and what is one belt and road is. It is restructuring of the planet. So if you are thinking of the Chinese you have to understand that," he said.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday released his first video and questioned the government's foreign policy. He slammed the Narendra Modi government over the face-off with China in Ladakh.

He said China chose this time to intrude in our land as India's foreign policy, economy and relationship with neighbouring countries are disrupted.

Rahul Gandhi explained the reasons of China selecting this time to intrude in our land and released a video on it.

He has been critical of the government over the handling of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation with the China after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer on June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan area by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). He has questioned the government over its claim that China did not occupy or intrude into India.

Firing salvos at the government over China's intrusion in India, Rahul Gandhi said, "The question is why the Chinese choose this particular time to move. What is it about the India's situation that has made China act in such an aggressive way. What is about this moment of time to have the confidence that they can move against country like India?"

