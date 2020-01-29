Nashik Bus Accident: Death Toll Climbs to 26 in Maharashtra Mishap

Nashik bus accident. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Mumbai, January 29: The death toll in Tuesday's bus-auto rickshaw collision in Maharashtra's Nashik district mounted to 26 on Wednesday with recovery of more bodies from the well in which both the vehicles had fallen, a police official said. He said 32 people remained admitted in hospitals. Maharashtra Road Accident: Bus Rams Into Rickshaw in Nashik, Both Fall in Well; 20 Killed, 30 Injured.

Deeply anguished by the tragic road accident in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 29, 2020

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening when a speeding state transport (ST) bus collided with an auto-rickshaw, causing both the vehicles to fall into a roadside well at Meshi Ghat near Deola in the north Maharashtra district, around 200 kms from here.