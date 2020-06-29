Nashik, June 29: In a bizarre case reported from Maharashtra's Nashik, a man lost Rs 10 lakh to the online lottery and in order to cover his deeds he lodged a fake fraud case with the police. However, police soon found that the complainant had lodged a false complaint, The Times of India reported. Maharashtra Lottery Update: State to Ban Online Lotteries of Other States Soon To Encourage Paper Lottery System.

According to the report, Vicky Dhingan had filed a police complaint on May 28. Soon, cops found that the money was spent on the online lottery. When police interrogated, Vicky confessed his crime. Mumbai Doctor Loses Rs 17 Lakh to Online Fraud, Fraudster Obtains Details on Pretext of Linking Bank Accounts to Popular eWallet Service.

Complainant's father was not well versed with the online banking system and all bank-related work was looked by Vicky. He tried his luck on an online lottery system and losses soared up to Rs 10 lakh.

When Vicky's father came to know about his son's act. He suffered a paralysis attack. "We are trying to find out how the online lottery system could be stopped,” TOI quoted a cop as saying.

