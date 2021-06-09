Nashik, June 9: Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly burning the private parts of her 10-year-old physically challenged stepson. The incident took place at Pade village in Maharashtra's Nashik district on June 7. The accused stepmother was arrested following a complaint by her husband. The boy, who suffered 20% burns in the lower abdomen and private parts, is being treated at the Nashik civil hospital and his condition is said to be stable. Maharashtra Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl From Dhule Raped by Uncle For Over 2 Months; Accused Arrested, Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report by TOI, police said the physically challenged boy was playing with his one-and-a-half-years-old stepbrother on the bed. While playing, the toddler fell off the bed after he was pushed by the older boy. This angered the woman who then started beating the specially-abled boy. The report further said the accused woman later heated up a household steel chapati flipper on the stove and burned the private part of the boy. Bihar Shocker: Physically Challenged Man Killed for Just a Glass of Water in Begusarai.

The boy was crying in pain and his screams alerted the neighbours. A relative of the family, who lives in the neighbourhood, then called the boy’s father. The man came back to home from work and rushed his son to the hospital. No vital private parts have been damaged, additional civil surgeon Kishor Srivas said. The father also lodged a complaint after which the woman was arrested.

Police booked the accused woman under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. She is the maternal aunt of the victim. His father had divorced his mother and had married his aunt four years ago.

