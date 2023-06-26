Mumbai, June 26: On Monday, Navi Mumbai's water supply will be interrupted in several areas. The water outage coincides with a stoppage by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to repair a pipeline in Belapur.

On June 26, NMMC will be closed from 9 am to 6 pm in order to make it easier to repair the 800 mm diameter pipeline in Belapur. The water supply will be affected in a few locations due to maintenance work on Monday, while on June 27, low pressure will be restored. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces 10% Cut in Water Supply for Two Days Due to Pipeline Repair Work; Check Dates, Timings and List of Affected Areas.

There won't be any water supply in sectors 1 - 11 and 33 - 36 in Kamothe on Monday under the control of CIDCO.

In addition, on June 26 from 11 am to 4 pm, there won't be any water supply in the nodes of New Panvel, Kalamboli, Karanjade, and Kalundre as MSEDCL will modify its electric power metre at Bhokarpada to eliminate leaks between Shabri tapping and Asudgao tapping. Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran took control of the stoppage.

After 4 o'clock on June 27, the water supply will be restarted. CIDCO has urged its residents to save water and utilise it wisely.

Meanwhile, the people of Navi Mumbai, who over the years have become accustomed to a consistent and plentiful water supply, have been angered by frequent water shutoffs, weekly half-day supply cuts, erratic supply, and low pressure. Mumbai Water Cut News: Water Supply to Remain Suspended for 24 Hours Owing to Repair Works, Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

The civic body has been using weekly half-day reductions for a while. Residents in numerous locations have been complaining about frequent unauthorised water cuts and concerns with an inadequate water supply.

