Mumbai, March 5: Adding to the ever growing woes of Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said that 11 wards in the eastern suburbs and island city will face a 10 percent water cut. As per the civic body, the water will be for two days from 10 am on March 9 to 10 am on March 11. Citizens will face water cut due to the ongoing pipeline repair work.

Which Areas Are Affected in Eastern Suburbs and Island City?

As per the notice issues by the BMC, the M East and M West wards will face 10 percent water cut in the eastern suburbs, reports the Hindustan Times. Besides other places in eastern suburbs which will face water cut include T ward, Mulund East and West areas, S Ward, Bhandup East, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East areas. Mumbai Water Cut News: Water Supply to Remain Affected on These Days Owing to Repair Works; Check Dates and List of Impacted Areas.

The civic body said that N ward in Vikhroli East, Ghatkopar East and West areas and L Ward Kurla East area will also face water shortage from March 9 to 11. Citizens must note that besides eastern suburbs, certain wards in the Island city will also face water cut. Water supply will take a hit in B, E, F south and F North areas as well.

On the other hand, the Bombay Port Trust and Naval areas in A ward will also face water cut. The BMC has undertaken pipeline repair work after a 2,345 mm diameter pipe faced leakage after the construction work of a flyover in Thane West damaged the pipeline. Thane Water Cut News Update: Water Supply To Be Disrupted for 24 Hours on January 18, Check List of Affected Areas.

While the civic body will undertake repaid works, it has advised citizens to store water and use it carefully.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2023 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).