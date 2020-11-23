New Delhi, November 23: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team was attacked in Mumbai's Goregaon area. Reports inform that a group of drug peddlers attacked the team on Sunday when they went to carry out a raid at a location in Goregaon suburb. According to a tweet by ANI, the three accused who were arrested for attacking Wankhede and his team, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

According to reports, a FIR has been registered under Section 353 Indian Penal Code at the Goregaon police station in the city. Following a complaint, at least three persons were arrested in connection with the incident and for drug peddling. Reports inform that the incident took place late on Sunday when the sleuths went to conduct a search and narcotics seizure operation in the Jawahar Nagar area of this north-west Mumbai suburb. Bharti Singh Arrested By NCB For Consumption of Drugs, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Being Examined: Reports.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra: Three accused who were arrested for attacking NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. https://t.co/bcPNYxMvX0 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

Mumbai Police reached the spot to bring situation under control and protect the NCB officials from the attackers. The attack on the NCB team comes barely 36 hours after the NCB made the high-profile arrests of television comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya as part of the ongoing probe into several drug cases involving prominent personalities in the Bollywood and glamour industry.

