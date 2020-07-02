New Delhi, July 2: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday suspended court work, including virtual hearings and filing, till July 10 after detection of two coronavirus cases.

A staff member had tested positive on June 26 after which samples of Acting Chairperson, members, officers of the registry and the staff who had come in his contact were tested by a team of Doctors from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

"One of them tested positive," said a notice by Registrar Peeush Pandey. For ensuring personal safety of all concerned and to prevent any peril or hazard to human life, it has been decided to extend the suspension of court work to enable all concerned to observe home quarantine, it added.

"It is accordingly notified that the court work (virtual hearing) and filing etc. in the NCLAT will remain suspended till 10th July 2020," the notice read.

