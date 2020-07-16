Mumbai, July 16: Maharashtra’s first woman chief election commissioner Neela Satyanarayan died on Thursday. She was 72-years-old and was admitted at Seventh Hills Hospital after she was diagnosed with coronavirus. She is the first IAS officer in the state to succumb to COVID-19.

The former IAS officer served as an additional secretary of the Revenue department. Post-retirement, Satyanarayan was made the state election commissioner. Satyanarayan was also a celebrated author and poet and had composed music for some films. Following the demise of the former State election commissioner, several politicians took to Twitter and shared their condolences. Maharashtra: Traffic Congestion Seen in Pune As City Enters 10-Day Lockdown to Control Spread of COVID-19; See Pics.

Anil Parab, Maharashtra's Minister of Transport & Parliamentary Affairs:

Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of First Woman State Election Commissioner of Maharashtra Smt. Neela Satyanarayan. May she rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers with the family. 💐 pic.twitter.com/3aNCL9NlEN — Anil Parab (@advanilparab) July 16, 2020

Supriya Sule, MP:

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, Maharashtra is the worst COVID-19 affected state. Till now, 2,75,640 cases have been confirmed in the state, out of which 1,52,613 recovered while 10,928 died.

