Pune, July 14: Traffic congestion was witnessed in several areas across Pune, including the Shivajinagar area as the city braces for a strict lockdown from today amid the rising coronavirus cases. Despite the strict lockdown call, vehicles were seen plying on the roads in the city. The Municipal Corporation has ordered a 10-day lockdown in Pune. The lockdown will be imposed in two phases and will continue till July 23. The first phase will be from July 13 to 18 and second phase will be from July 18 to 23. Authorities maintained a strict vigil and allowed only vehicles possessing and engaged in essential services. Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Lockdown: PMC Issues List of Activities Allowed and Not Allowed; Here’s What’s Open and Shut.

In Pune district, the coronavirus cases continue to zoom with the total tally reaching 40,180 cases and death toll increasing from 1,097 a day earlier to 1,127 on Monday. The lockdown will come into force from midnight of July 13 and end on July 23. The decision for a comprehensive lockdown was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar in a bid to break the chain of viral spread of COVID-19.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra: Traffic congestion at Shivajinagar area in Pune. Municipal Corporation has ordered lockdown in Pune in two phases from today to July 18, to control the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/g4CjpIH9bw — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

The 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and several other parts of the district. According to reports, the lockdown period between July 13 and July 18 will be stricter and only milk shops, pharmacies and clinics will be allowed to operate. Emergency services have been excluded from the lockdown. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra mounted to 2,60,924 with 6,497 new cases and 193 deaths till Monday. The death toll in the state rose to 10,482.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).