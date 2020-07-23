New Delhi, July 23: New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V, sees its Greater Noida, India plant declared the winner of the 'Golden Peacock National Quality Award' for 2020. The award highlights the Company's exemplary quality control process, characteristic of its global World Class Manufacturing program.

CNH Industrial was selected as a winner following a stringent three-tier evaluation process by a grand jury headed by Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, Former Chief Justice of India, Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms. This award reaffirms CNH Industrial's commitment to World Class Manufacturing and its significant achievement in the field of Total Quality.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narinder Mittal, Executive Director at the New Holland facility in Greater Noida said, "I extend my gratitude to the jury for bestowing us with this prestigious award. This is indeed testimony to the overall performance, dedication, and hard work put in by each and every employee of CNH Industrial India. Our brand equity and worldwide recognition has been on a steady rise not only in terms of increasing our customer base but also in being recognized for our work by reputed industry bodies and associations. This adds to our motivation as we continue to scale to greater heights.

Established by the Institute of Directors (IOD) in 1991, the Golden Peacock Awards are regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence in India. The purpose of this award is to challenge competitors to raise their overall performance standards and distinguish the achievements of the best performing organizations.

The Golden Peacock National Quality Award stimulates and helps organizations to rapidly accelerate the pace of customer-oriented improvement processes. It is a powerful self-assessment process and a way to build an organizations' brand equity on Quality. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the award winners were recognized through a special virtual ceremony held on July 15.

CNH Industrial locally manufactures agricultural equipment through its New Holland Agriculture and Case IH brands at its industrial bases in Greater Noida and Pune. Furthermore, the Company manufactures construction equipment through its CASE Construction Equipment brand at its Pithampur (Indore) plant. CNH Industrial provides financial services through CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited. All three plants have reopened following initial shutdowns to protect the health and safety of employees and are operating according to the standard global protocols.

Throughout the pandemic crisis, CNH Industrial has continued to support its global dealer network and to maintain aftermarket services. Today, the majority of CNH Industrial's 67 global plants have reopened. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, the Company has established a global COVID-19 Safety Protocol throughout its plants and logistics centers, which encompasses 48 different measures and is in compliance with local regulations in all countries in which it operates.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence.

Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions.