New Lockdown Guidelines to be Released by MHA on May 4, Considerable Relaxations Expected in Many Districts

April 30: Home Ministry has said that New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4th of May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts.

Home Ministry spokesperson said that details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.

The ministry on Wednesday held a comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation.

There has been tremendous gains and improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now.

Home Ministry spokesperson said to ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)