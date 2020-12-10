New Delhi, December 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the New Parliament building as part of the Central Vista Project. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that the new building is the testament of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. He said that in the new building ambitions of 21st century India would be realised.

The Prime Minister stated, “If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.He further added, “In old building, work to fulfill necessities of nation was done. In new building, ambitions of India of 21st century will be realised.” Central Vista Project Bhoomi Pujan: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of New Parliament Building.

PM Narendra Modi's Statement:

Old Parliament building gave a new direction to India after independence. New building will be a witness to building of Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat. In old building, work to fulfill necessities of nation was done. In new building, ambitions of India of 21st century will be realised: PM pic.twitter.com/yQkio9j2mG — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

PM Modi said that he could never forget the moment in my life when he had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. “Then before stepping into this temple of democracy, I had bowed my head and saluted this temple of democracy,” added the Prime Minister. Here is All You Need To Know About The New 'Temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building under the Central Vista project in New Delhi. The Bhoomi Pujan of the new Parliament building started at 12:55 pm. The new parliament building is the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista project. The event was attended by union ministers. Ratan Tata was also present at the event.

The Central Vista project is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. Tata Projects Ltd. has been roped in for the construction of this new Parliament building. The total cost of construction is estimated at around Rs. 971 Crore.

