Nicholai Perrett Endures a Challenging Childhood to Become a Successful Influencer

Nicholai Perrett

Internet sensation and content creator, Nicholai Perrett, narrates his ordeals as he struggled to make headway as a social media influencer

Nicholai Perrett was a privileged child growing up in Singapore. However, life happened and the once affluent family had to move to a dead end town in Sweden following some hard times. Nicholai started school in Sweden and has destiny will have it, he met Zhongni Zhu, another talented content creator who literally took him by the hand, teaching him the ropes of social media, and eventually putting him on the path to success.

The 5’11 tall Nicholai has not had it easy both as an individual and an online celebrity. Prior to joining the social media influencing world, Nicholai was doing the IB in Sweden. However, he took a break in 2018 and is yet to return. One unfortunate fact that most people do not know about Nicholai is that he was so broke at a time that he staked his eyebrows for just $500. However, his self-belief and hard work have stood him out and paid off in the long run. These features have helped him to overcome obstacles that would have ordinarily thrown many people off balance.

While many can rightly attribute his meeting with Zhongni Zhu as the turnaround that changed the lives of Nicholai forever, one cannot overlook his dedication and diligence to make the best out of every situation.

“Constant support from my family, focusing on my work and actually making progress made it feel like I was doing something with myself and made me feel great about it,” said Nicholai Perrett. “I pride myself in quality over quantity and work really hard to only put out content that I’m proud of,” Nicholai continued.

With a current net worth of about $250,000, Nicholai has done well for himself, considering that he was seemingly not on the radar with close to nothing some few months back. In just over 18 months, Nicholai has announced his presence on social media in one of the grandest ways. One of his videos surpassed 10 million views on YouTube before it was taken down. He has also taken his dominance to other platforms, including TikTok, where he created a video (how couples cuddle) that has more than 1.2 million likes and over 10 million views.

Nicholai Perrett has shown that nothing is impossible if the will is present.