New Delhi, November 2: A Nigerian woman has been arrested for smuggling into the country heroin worth Rs 30 crore at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, a customs official said on Wednesday. Delhi: Man Arrested for Smuggling out Foreign Currencies Worth Rs 58 Lakh at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Lagos via Doha on Monday.

Around four kg of heroin, valued at Rs 30 crore, which was concealed inside cavities of a bag was recovered from her possession, the official said.

The passenger has been arrested and the narcotic was seized, he added.