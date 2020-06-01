Niti Aayog Official Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Third Floor of Office Building in Delhi Sealed For Sanitisation

NITI Aayog office (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 1: The third floor of the NITI Aayog building in Delhi was sealed after an official was tested positive for coronavirus. According to an ANI update, the sanitisation work is underway following the staff tested positive for COVID-19. Towards the end of April, the entire building was sealed for two days after an officer was tested positive for coronavirus.

In these two days, thorough disinfection and sanitisation process were undertaken. Those who came in contact with the person were asked to self-quarantine. NITI Aayog Building Sealed After Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

A NITI Aayog official tests positive for #COVID19. Third floor of their office in Delhi sealed, sanitisation underway. — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi announced that the government will seal borders of the national capital for one week. During the period, only essential service providers will be allowed to enter or exit Delhi. The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1,90,535 mark on Monday, thus reaching the seventh place among the worst-hit countries in India amid the coronavirus pandemic.