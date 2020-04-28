NITI Aayog Building Sealed After Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NITI Aayog office (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 28: The NITI Aayog Building has been sealed after an officer was tested positive for coronavirus. According to Ajit Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Administration), NITI Aayog, all precautionary measures are being followed, including sealing of the building for two days for thorough disinfection and sanitisation. Those who came in contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India inched closer to the 30,000 mark on Tuesday, by recording a total of 29,435 cases. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further informed that there has been 62 deaths and 1543 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll, on the other hand, increased to 934. COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 29,435 With 1543 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 934.

The information was also shared by NITI Aayog on their Twitter handle. The news about an employee working at NITI Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. The policy think tank of the government of India further mentioned that all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines are being followed.

The country is in the middle of the second phase of a nationwide lockdown, which is expected to get over on May 3. However, all the Chief ministers of the state demanded an extension in the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus at a video conference meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Monday.