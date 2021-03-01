Patna, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who turned 70 on Monday. "Best wishes to Bihar CM @NitishKumarji on his birthday. Under his leadership the NDA government in Bihar is taking numerous steps for developing the state. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

In Bihar, where his Janata Dal (United) is organising state-wide celebrations and observing the day as 'Vikas Divas', greetings poured in from all sides for Kumar who has been the Bihar chief minister for a decade-and-a-half.

Best wishes to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji on his birthday. Under his leadership the NDA Government in Bihar is undertaking numerous measures for developing the state. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Governor Phagu Chauhan came out with a message greeting the chief minister while Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha read out a statement on the floor of the House. Kumar was also greeted, on behalf of the opposition, by RJD MLA and chief spokesman Bhai Virendra. COVID-19 Vaccine to be Provided Free of Cost to All Citizens in Bihar, Says CM Nitish Kumar.

The leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, who is away canvassing for the RJD in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal, also came out with a tweet greeting the chief minister on his birthday.

Several programmes are being held by JD(U) leaders to celebrate Kumar's birthday. A huge cake weighing 70 pounds is to be cut at the party's state headquarters here.

Kumar's close aide and minister Ashok Choudhary has planned the plantation of 70 saplings at his official residence, as a mark of respect for the chief minister's enthusiasm for environmental preservation.