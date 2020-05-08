Paramilitary & Army Called in Mumbai to Enforce Strict Lockdown? Mumbai Police Busts Fake News

Fake News of Military Being Called in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 8: There have been several rumours floating on social media and on WhatsApp groups about paramilitary and army being called in Mumbai and Pune to enforce strict lockdown. Screengrabs from News Channel saying 'Decision to Seal Entire Mumbai can be Taken'. The forwarded message also mentions 'Guys' complete lockdown with BSF from tomorrow night curfew. 100 percent confirmed news in Maharashtra. Only milk and medicines Will be open, all other stores and even veggies will be closed till May 18."

We found that the messages that are doing the rounds on social media are fake. Mumbai Police on Thursday also denied any rumours of army deployment in the city to enforce strict lockdown. Mumbai Police tweeted saying "We Know there is a lot of free time. But it can definitely be utilised to do things better than spreading rumours. Neither do you need to hoard essentials nor is the army or paramilitary being called out. Just stay calm and stay home. That's all we need to do to combat corona." Wibs Bread Factories in Mumbai Sealed After A Case of Coronavirus? Fake WhatsApp Messages and Tweets Floating on Social Media, Here's the Truth!.

Here's the Fake Message Being Shared Widely on Social Media:

Fake Message

Check Below What Mumbai Police Has tweeted:

We know there is a lot of free time. But it can definitely be utilised to do things better than spreading #rumours ! Neither do you need to hoard essentials nor is the army or paramilitary being called out. Just stay calm & stay home. That’s all we need to do to combat #corona . — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 7, 2020

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India amid the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of cases in the state has touched 17,974 so far and the death toll has increased to 694. It is a very critical situation and people are requested not to believe in any fake news. Also, one should think twice and verify the news before forwarding the same on other groups. LatestLY urges people not to spread fake news and create panic.

Fact check