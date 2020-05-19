No Buses Plying From Anand Vihar Bus Station to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar And Uttarakhand, Says Delhi Police

Bus Services (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 19: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said buses were not plying from the Anand Vihar bus station to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. A clarification was issued as hundreds of migrant workers were reaching the Anand Vihar bus station in the hope to catch a bus to their respective hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. This led to a huge gathering of people at the bus station. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

"No buses are plying to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand from Delhi's Anand Vihar bus station. We appeal to people not to gather at the bus station here," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in its guidelines for the lockdown 4, has allowed inter-state movement of buses with consent from states. Migrant workers have been struggling to reach their home states due to the lockdown. Coronavirus Cases in India Surpass One Lakh, Death Toll Jumps to 3,163, Over 2000 People Recover in Past 24 Hours.

While some states have allowed inter-state movement of buses, others have not in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Thousands of migrant labourers have begun their journey on foot as public and private transport services largely remained banned during the lockdown. The central government has started 'Shramik' special trains to ferry stranded migrants.