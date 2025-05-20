Mumbai, May 20: If you enjoy walking and taking in the sights of a city, India probably doesn't make the short list of travel destinations—at least, not for now. According to a recent worldwide ranking of walkable cities, no Indian city even made the top 10. While Paris, New York, and Tokyo dominated the list with pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and transit systems, every Indian mega-city was at the back of the line.

Mumbai, called India's financial capital, ranked among the most walkable cities in the world. Experts cited a lack of pedestrian crossings, poor footpath maintenance, and overcrowded streets as just a few of the reasons. Research has shown that urban cities need better investment and planning directed toward walkability, and with India's hectic population growth, urban walkability cannot be ignored. Step Into History! 5 Museums Across India To Visit on International Museum Day.

Top 10 Most Walkable Cities in the World:

Munich, Germany Milan, Italy Warsaw, Poland Helsinki, Finland Paris, France Tokyo, Japan Madrid, Spain Oslo, Norway Copenhagen, Denmark Amsterdam, Netherlands

Johannesburg, South Africa Patras, Greece Dallas, Texas, USA Houston, Texas, USA Manila, Philippines Bangkok, Thailand Mumbai, India Cape Town, South Africa Quito, Ecuador Chicago, USA

The global walkability rankings reveal a divide across the continents. While Europe is represented in most of the top walkability rankings with its walkable cities like Munich and Paris, it also has an outlier in Patras in its bottom tier . Less convincingly , big cities in Asia, Africa and the Americas - namely Mumbai, Johannesburg and Houston - also saturated the bottom tier of walkability, primarily due to scheduled public transport and urban planning problems involved .

