Noida, September 20: As many as four people were killed after a boundary wall collapsed here in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, officials said. All the four people were labourers who were working there at the time of incident and repairing the drains.

"A boundary wall at Jalvayu Vihar in Sector-21 has collapsed. As soon as the information was received, all senior police officials rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated on war-footing," an official said. The official confirmed to IANS that as many as six labourers were rescued in an injured state from the debris and were rushed to district hospital and Kailash hospital. Lucknow Wall Collapse: 9 Killed, Two Injured After Wall of House Collapses in Dilkusha Due to Heavy Rain (Watch Video).

"Four among them have succumbed to their injuries while two are still admitted," the official said. Meanwhile, Noida DM Suhaas LY, who also reached the spot to assess the situation, told reporters that the Noida Authority had given the repair work of drains to some contractor whose labourers were working at the spot.

"When they were repairing the drains and removing some bricks, the whole boundary wall collapsed over them. Till now two people have died at the district hospital and two more have succumbed at the Kailash hospital," the senior official said. The DM assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated. As per latest reports, the rescue operation was still underway and a JCB-crane was being used to clear the debris.

