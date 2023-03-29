Noida, March 29: A probe is underway after a video went viral showing a youth climbing out of a window of a speeding car and sitting on it with his upper body outside the vehicle.

Netizens tweeted to Uttar Pradesh Police demanding strict action against the youth. Viral Video: Woman Performs Stunt by Sitting on Moving Car's Bonnet in Noida, Police Seize Vehicle.

Taking cognisance of the same, the police has directed the Traffic Department to initiate action. The eight-second-video of the act was filmed by a car driver from behind. Uttar Pradesh: Man Performs Stunt by Sitting on Moving Car’s Bonnet in Greater Noida, Police Seize Vehicle After Video Goes Viral.

The registered number of the vehicle is of Haryana. The video surfaced on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2023 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).