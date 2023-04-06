Greater Noida, April 6: A student of the Sharda University tragically died after falling from the eighth floor of a residential building in Greater Noida, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified, as Mamaba M. Bwalia, a man in her early 20s, was a native of Zambia and was pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at the Sharda University in Greater Noida. Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Dies by Suicide Fearing Failure in SSC Exam 2023, Probe Underway.

Police said: "The incident took place in Jaypee Aman society near sector 151, Greater Noida on Wednesday around 11 p.m. The student fell from the balcony of his flat under suspicious circumstances." Bwalia was living in the flat along with his two other Zambian friends. Uttar Pradesh: Student Dies by Suicide After Being Denied to Sit for Exam Over Non-Payment of School Fees in Bareilly.

Knowledge Park police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said that Bwalia was immediately rushed to a hospital after the incident, where the doctors declared him dead. Police have informed the Zambia Embassy and Bwalia's parents about the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).