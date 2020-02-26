NSA Ajit Doval Meets Locals in Violence-Hit North East Delhi, Says 'Inshallah Peace Will Prevail' (Watch Video)

NSA Ajit Doval interacting with locals | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 26: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday reached out to the minority-dominated pockets of North East Delhi, which were worst-affected by the violence which has ensued the national capital since the past three days. Doval met community leaders, locals and women, assuring them of peace, harmony and security. Delhi Violence: 'Can't Let Another 1984 Riots Happen', States High Court; Police Says Haven't Seen Kapil Mishra's Video.

A man from the Muslim community was seen in video asking the NSA whether the law enforcement agencies could be trusted, adding that the minorities are being directly targeted over the last 48 hours. Responding to him, Doval said there would be absolute peace and no resident of Delhi, irrespective of his or her religious beliefs, would be attacked.

"People have a sense of unity among them, there is no enmity. A few criminals do things like this (spread violence), people are trying to isolate them. Police is here and doing its work. We're here as per the orders of HM (Amit Shah) and PM (Narendra Modi). Inshallah yahan par bilkul aman hoga," Doval was heard as saying.

"My message is that everyone who loves their country - also loves their society, their neighbour. Everyone should live with love and harmony with others. People should try to resolve each other's problems and not increase them," the NSA further added.

Watch Video of NSA Doval Interacting With Locals in N-E Delhi

#WATCH Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval interacts with the local residents of #NortheastDelhi. While speaking to a woman resident he says, "Prem ki bhaavna bana kar rakhiye. Hamara ek desh hai, hum sab ko milkar rehna hai. Desh ko mil kar aage badhana hai." pic.twitter.com/Y1tyAz2LXQ — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

NSA Takes Stock of Situation in Riot-Hit Maujpur

#WATCH Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval takes stock of the situation in Maujpur area of #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/f8Jc7LR7P0 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

The death toll in Delhi violence jumped to 22 on Wednesday, with more among the victims succumbing to their injuries. The Delhi High Court on Wednesday lashed out at the police department for failing to take measures to curb the violence. The bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh said they would not allow a repeat of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which led to the massacre of over 3,300 members of the minority community.