Nu You Wellness Center: Giving an Enthralling & Novel Experience by Making a Positive Change in People's Lives Through Hormone Replacement Therapy

With the many advancements that different industries are noticing; there had to be developments in the wellness industry as well. New platforms & centers are emerging that provide people with a variety of their novel services which, in a way, brings about a positive change in people's lives. One such amazing & original center for wellness is Nu You Wellness Center which is located in the US state of Florida at two locations already, one in Coral Gables & another in Pembroke Pines. It is near Miami, which is not only famous for its beaches and palm trees but also is considered as the Mecca of symmetry, beauty as well as a healthy lifestyle. They have opened up their center within only one and a half years in the Luxury Med Spa field.

The center for wellness has now come up with their new range of service that stands out amongst the rest in the vast industry. They are now offering an individualized hormone replacement program along with options for maintenance. The wide range of services promises to aid clients in problems like weight loss, weight gain, hair loss, mood swings, sexual dysfunction, and many other things. The hormone replacement services at Nu You help in menopausal treatments & balancing hormones.

It is said that the services by Nu You are aimed at turning people's lives for the better & transforming a depressed person into a dreamer. They are much ahead in the game for offering the best quality service & pride itself in giving every client the VIP 5-star treatment at their center.

The Grand View Research has claimed certain figures for the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market & it says that the market size of the same would be worth $39.6 billion by the year 2027. Nu You with its vision is already bringing in several clients who wish to change their lives positively.

There are a host of other revitalizing services as well that Nu You swears by. For people who already have a balanced lifestyle with consistent eating habits & an exercise regimen, they offer body contouring service that helps in eliminating the stubborn areas of fat through FDA-cleared Coolsculpting:tm: Along with this they also offer Cooltone,:tm: which is an FDA cleared revolutionary new procedure that helps in toning & enhancing muscles in abs, glutes, and thighs through a procedure that involves a series of equipment-induced magnetic muscle contractions, mimicking exercise squats & crunches.

Nu You also offers a wholesome range of services which includes recognized enhancements like peels & facials and an extensive line of injectables, laser hair removal, micro-needling with PRP (Platelet-Rich-Plasma) for correcting wrinkles & fine lines. It also consists of hair regrowth procedure and Hydrafacial MD :copyright:, which is an award-winning treatment that combines three facials in one.

The list of services at Nu You is rather a long one; however other noteworthy services they offer are speciality services like Whole Body Cryotherapy, this uses hot & cold therapy for moving blood through the body' core for the removal of toxins. The process, which is a step in cryosauna, also enriches the blood by distributing it back to the peripheral tissues of the body.