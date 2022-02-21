Bhubaneswar, Feb 21: The special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch arrested a wanted drug peddler and seized 1.227 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 1.22 crore during a raid in Khorda district, officials said on Monday.

The STF team conducted a raid on NH-16 near Pahal crossing under Khordha district and seized the narcotic drugs from Sibu alias Siba Prasad Das, a most wanted drug peddler, officials said.

The police have also seized a bike and five mobile phones from the accused person. Odisha: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Dhenkanal; Two Arrested.

Sibu, a noted accused, was absconding since January 25, 2022. He was involved in several cases registered in different districts of Odisha.

He was also named in a case registered following seizure of 3.1 kg of brown sugar, cash of Rs 65.32 lakh, three 7 mm pistols, seven magazines and 43 rounds of 7 mm ammunition. Six other criminal cases are also pending against Sibu, the STF said.

Since 2020, the STF, in a special drive against narcotic drugs, has seized more than 49 kg of brown sugar and 89 quintals of Ganja, and have arrested 123 drug peddlers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).